Riz Ahmed ‘so proud’ over black British success as Daniel Kaluuya gets Oscar nod

Kaluuya is up for best actor at the 90th Academy Awards for his role in Get Out.

Star Wars actor Riz Ahmed has celebrated the success of black British talent after fellow Briton Daniel Kaluuya picked up an Oscar nomination.

It was announced on Tuesday that Get Out star Kaluuya is up for best actor at the 90th Academy Awards for his leading role in Jordan Peele’s psychological thriller.

Ahmed labelled it a “big week” for black British talent as he also mentioned the premiere of Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie at the Sundance Film Festival.

UK stand up! A big week for representation & for black British talent. World premiere for Idris’ directorial debut YARDIE @sundancefest was brilliant, & Dan Kaluuya got an Oscar nom! So proud for these two dons. Hard working, humble, changing how UK is seen, and sees itself. pic.twitter.com/0r1Rio6WpP — Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) January 24, 2018

He wrote on Twitter: “UK stand up! A big week for representation & for black British talent. World premiere for Idris’ directorial debut YARDIE @sundancefest was brilliant, & Dan Kaluuya got an Oscar nom!

“So proud for these two dons. Hard working, humble, changing how UK is seen, and sees itself.”

Peele, who has become only the fifth black film-maker to receive a best director nomination, took to Twitter shortly after the nominations were announced to share a gif of 28-year-old Kaluuya crying.

Shortly after, he tweeted: “I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.”