Riverdance Star Michael Flatley Diagnosed with 'Aggressive' Form of Cancer

Riverdance star Michael Flatley diagnosed with 'aggressive' cancer and has had surgery

MANDOGA MEDIA/picture alliance via Getty

Lord of the Dance and Riverdance star Michael Flatley is home recovering from surgery after a cancer diagnosis, his team announced Wednesday.

"Dear friends, we have something personal to share, Michael Flatley has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer," the Instagram statement read, alongside a black and white photo of Flatley standing on a beach looking out to the ocean.

"He has undergone surgery and is in the care of an excellent team of doctors," the post continued. "No further comments will be made at this time. We ask only for your prayers and well wishes. Thank you. 🙏🏻 Teamlord."

The Irish dancer, 64, received a number of well wishes from followers in the comments.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with you, Michael 🙏The whole world is with you! " one fan commented while another wrote, "God bless you, Michael. I hope that you make a full recovery."

"As a cancer survivor, all I can say is trust in your medical team and keep positive. There are so many new medications available now, thanks to all the research," one follower wrote before sending a message to Flatley's wife and son. "Keep Strong Michael and Niamh ❤️"

RELATED: Martina Navratilova Diagnosed with Throat Cancer and Second Breast Cancer: 'Hoping for a Favorable Outcome'

michael flatley

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Flatley also had cancer in 2003 when he was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma after it was spotted by a viewer on MTV during an appearance.

He was later successfully treated for the skin cancer, telling the Irish Independent, "It was purely by chance that it was noticed. I had never even noticed it … it can be a frightening place to be."

Writing about that in his autobiography, he said: "A scare like that makes you even more aware you need to live every moment while you can."