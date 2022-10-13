Riverdale ’s Lili Reinhart Officially Becomes a Reiki Master

Lili Reinhart has reached a new milestone in her wellness journey.

The Riverdale actress announced on social media Oct. 10 that she has officially reached the title of reiki master.

"I became a reiki master today," she shared. "My journey into reiki healing can't be simplified into a caption, so for now I will just state my gratitude towards @luminarieshealing for guiding me in my mastery journey."

Luminaries Healing, the place Lili tagged, is a brand that offers reiki mastery classes for people to learn healing and energy practices.

Her Riverdale co-stars celebrated the big achievement, with Vanessa Morgan commenting, "Omggggg my personal reiki master, proud of you!" and Camila Mendes adding, "proud of you" with heart emojis.

Reiki, according to the Cleveland Clinic, is a type of stress and anxiety reduction technique focused on touch. The 26-year-old has spoken about the Japanese alternative medicine practice since at least 2020, when she got candid on Instagram Live about the detrimental impact the pandemic had on her mental health.

"I've very much been…just trying to take full advantage of this very rare time," Lili said, "where I don't have much to do and deal with my own little box of trauma in the back of my head that I wouldn't normally ever want to sift through, you know?"

Saying she's "fortunate enough that I can have therapy every week," she went on to acknowledge that she outsources other "methods of healing," including Reiki, which "a lot of people don't have the opportunity to do."

In a September 2021 Elle Singapore cover story, the actress shared that she turned to reiki as a method of self-healing.

"As far as lessons that I've learnt, we are so powerful as human beings and we don't get that taught or told to us enough," Lili told the outlet. "Things like how we can manifest things in our world and heal ourselves. We [tend to] look for outside sources to heal us, but the truth of the matter is that healing very much happens from inside of you."

