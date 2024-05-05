RiverBeat Music Festival in a weather delay; gates remain closed until further notice

RiverBeat Music Festival remained in a weather delay shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, with gates set to remain closed until further notice.

Shortly before 2 p.m., RiverBeat announced it was delaying opening its gates Sunday as officials monitored the weather for possible lightning. Gates were set to have opened at 2 p.m.

Around 3 p.m., a "seek shelter" order was in place at the Downtown Memphis festival as a storm system rumbled through the area.

Rain clouds can be seen over the Mississippi River as the opening of the gates are delayed for weather at RiverBeat Music Festival on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at Tom Lee Park in Downtown Memphis.

A RiverBeat representative said there were no plans to cancel Sunday's festival, and they were waiting for the lightning to move through the area.

The National Weather Service's forecast says showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday afternoon in Memphis, with rain and storms also likely Sunday evening. The chance of precipitation Sunday is 80%.

The inaugural music fest kicked off Friday at Tom Lee Park in Memphis and will wrap up its three-day run Sunday.

This story will be updated.

