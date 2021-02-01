Rita Wilson Says She No Longer Has COVID Antibodies 10 Months After Diagnosis: 'I'm Back Like Everyone Else'

Rita Wilson is opening up about her recovery from the novel coronavirus.

The 64-year-old actress and singer — who was diagnosed with COVID-19 alongside husband Tom Hanks last March — spoke about her experience with the respiratory illness during her appearance on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, revealing that she no longer tests positive for coronavirus antibodies.

"You kind of feel superhero-like and superhuman because you have the antibodies and you feel like you can go places and do things, except nobody else can go anywhere and do anything," Wilson joked to host Ellen DeGeneres, who tested positive for COVID-19 in December and has since recovered.

When DeGeneres, 63, mentioned that she still has to wait to test for COVID-19 antibodies, which indicates that someone has been exposed to the virus, Wilson replied, "Sadly, I don't have the antibodies anymore."

"I just tested two weeks ago and I don't have the antibodies anymore," she said. "But it's okay, I have a mask and I have hand sanitizer, so I'm back like everyone else."

Testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies indicates that a person has been exposed to the virus through infection or vaccination, according the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though COVID-19 antibodies can help off infections and protect those with them from getting the disease again, the CDC has warned that antibody tests currently available may not be accurate and should not be used to determine if someone is immune to coronavirus.

The star said she hopes soon things can start to go back to normal.

"We talked when you had it. It's horrible to have it," she continued. "Hopefully, now the vaccine is going to be out there and people can get it, and we can get back to normal life soon."

Wilson first spoke about her experience with COVID-19 in April, a month after revealing that she and Hanks, 64, tested positive for the virus while working in Australia.

"I was very tired," she recalled to CBS This Morning. "I felt extremely achy. Uncomfortable, didn't want to be touched. And then the fever started. Chills like I've never had before. Looking back, I also realized that I was losing my sense of taste and smell, which I didn't realize at the time."

The "I Wanna kiss Bob Dylan" songstress had also experienced a fever that "got close to about 102 by day nine," she said.

"I was completely nauseous and I had vertigo," Wilson remembered. "I could not walk and my muscles felt very weak."

Following their respective recoveries from the virus, Wilson and Hanks underwent antibody testing to see if they could donate plasma for further COVID-19 research.

"A photo of getting tested for antibodies in preparation of donating plasma. Thank you Dr. Anne Rimoin @annierimoin at UCLA for the study you're working on to help patients heal from COVID-19," Wilson wrote in an April 29 Instagram post.

On Twitter, Hanks shared a photo a bag of plasma and a bag of blood that he donated.

"Here's last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag! After the paperwork, it's as easy as taking a nap," Hanks tweeted. "Thanks @arimoin and UCLA. Hanx."

