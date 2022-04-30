Rita Wilson Posts Throwback Wedding Photo to Celebrate 34th Anniversary with Tom Hanks

Rita Wilson Posts Throwback Wedding Pic To Celebrate 34th Anniversary with Tom Hanks. https://www.instagram.com/ritawilson/

Rita Wilson/Instagram

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are going strong, 34 years later!

The couple celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on Saturday, and Wilson had the perfect picture to capture their marital bliss all those years ago.

Wilson, 65, shared a photo from her 1988 wedding to Hanks, also 65, on Instagram. In the shot, the couple holds hands as they walk towards the camera, their overjoyed smiles impossible to conceal.

"34th. 1988-2022. 💕☦️💕," Wilson captioned the photograph, taken on film. She also shared the photo to her Instagram Story, set to the sounds of her song, "The Best Days of Our Lives."

Wilson and Hanks' celebrity pals flocked to the comments section to gush over the beautiful couple and congratulate them on a lengthy, happy marriage together.

Julianne Moore commented "Happy anniversary love u ❤️🙌," while Jessica Capshaw declared the duo "#couplegoals." Tracee Ellis Ross commented "incredible! Happy happy," while Daisy Fuentes called the "sexy lovers" her "#inspiration." Kate Hudson and Kate Bosworth also wished the couple well in the comments.

Carson Kressley couldn't help but show love for the dress, writing, "That dress tho - cest chic !"

Wilson and Hanks' relationship leads back to 1981 when they first met on the set of the ABC sitcom, Bosom Buddies. They were strictly platonic at the time, as Hanks was still with his ex-wife, the late Samantha Lewes. However, after they divorced, Wilson and Hanks went public in 1986.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kevin Mazur/Getty

After their wedding in 1988, Wilson and Hanks also went on to welcome two children: Chester "Chet" Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. Hanks also welcomed two children with Lewes before their split, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

Still, Hanks and Wilson have also had to navigate hard times together. After Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer and received a double mastectomy in 2015, she told PEOPLE she was "blessed" to have Hanks and the rest of her family by her side.

The duo also worked through a bout of COVID-19 together, after both were diagnosed in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Wilson told The Guardian that going through the illness alongside her husband made the recovery process "a little bit easier."

We were taking care of each other instead of having the pressure of taking care of one person and no one taking care of you or understanding that the person at home needs a break," Wilson explained. "We were fortunate we were in a place where we understood what the other was going through."