Rita Ora and Liam Payne feed Fifty Shades collaboration rumours with glam photo

The singers teased fans as they posted identical photos on their social media accounts.

Singers Rita Ora and Liam Payne have sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a photo of themselves dressed up in glamorous outfits together.

Both stars posted the picture on their Twitter and Instagram accounts with the hashtag #FiftyShadesFreed, fuelling speculation that they are working on a collaboration for upcoming film Fifty Shades Freed.

Father-of-one Payne wears a chequered suit and turtle-neck top in the photo, while Ora dons a flowing, lacy pink gown.

The third instalment of the Fifty Shades saga, based on the trilogy of erotic novels by EL James, is due to open in cinemas next year with Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan returning as central couple Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey.

Desperate for more information, one fan commented over Twitter: “IS THIS A SONG??? TELL US.”

Another asked: “Does this mean you both will collaborate for the movie or Liam will be your leading man on the movie? #FiftyShadesFreed.”

“So I guess @LiamPayne and rita ora has a duet song in the movie,” guessed another, while one demanded: “WHATS HAPPENING.”

One similarly queried: “Are you going to be in this movie? or are singing a song for this movie?”

“Is that a collab I hear?” hinted one, while another joked: “I’M NOT READY.”

A job on the film’s album for Payne would mean following in the footsteps of his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik, who collaborated with Taylor Swift for Fifty Shades Darker track, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.