Rita Ora joins Ryan Reynolds on the cast of Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu

The forthcoming live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu, has added British star Rita Ora to its ranks.

Now freed from the Fifty Shades movies, Ora will join a strangely impressive cast for the project, being made by Legendary, the company behind Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight movies and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Already on the bill are Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton from Big Little Lies, Ken Watanabe, Bill Nighy and Suki Waterhouse.

Helmed by Rob Letterman, who directed the recent Goosebumps movie as well as the Jack Black vehicle Gulliver’s Travels, it will find Reynolds as the voice of the Pokemon Pikachu.

Other than that, there’s not a lot of other information on the project, plot-wise.

But on the plus side, it’s been penned by Nicole Perlman, best known for writing Guardians of the Galaxy, Damian Chazelle’s forthcoming First Man, and the also forthcoming Captain Marvel.

Currently filming in London, it’s due out on May 10, 2019.

