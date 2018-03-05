Rita Moreno wears 1962 Oscar dress as stars arrive for 90th Academy Awards

She was one of the first stars to arrive at the star-studded ceremony.

Allison Janney, Christopher Plummer and Jordan Peele are among the first stars to arrive at the 90th Oscars, as Rita Moreno chose to wear the same dress she wore in 1962 when she won an Oscar for West Side Story.

Janney, who is nominated in the supporting actress category for her role in I, Tonya, opted for a dramatic red dress with long flowing sleeves.

Peele, who is nominated in the best director and best original screenplay category for Get Out, which also got a best picture nod, arrived dressed in a white tuxedo with wife and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti.

Moreno opted to wear the same lampshade dress with a black and gold skirt that she wore to the ceremony the year she won the best supporting actress prize 56 years ago.

Plummer is nominated for best supporting actor for his role in All The Money In The World after he replaced Kevin Spacey in last minute re-shoots.

He told US network ABC: “In the theatre, this happens all the time, I’ve spent my life on stage so it’s not a strange coincidence to replace someone and only have nine days to get ready, it was like old times.

