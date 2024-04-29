Rita Moreno says her only daughter has helped her cope with aging: '92 is not easy in many ways'

Rita Moreno, 92, says her daughter helps her cope with the difficulties of aging.

Moreno told People she needs her daughter's wisdom "more often than you might think."

About one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, per the Urban Institute.

Rita Moreno, 92, says aging has brought her closer to her daughter.

The "West Side Story" star spoke to People about getting older and her close bonds with her family. Moreno has one daughter, Fernanda Luisa Gordon, 57, whom she shares with her late husband, Leonard Gordon.

Due to her age, Moreno often needs to rely on her daughter for assistance.

"I'm constantly calling upon her to do things," Moreno told People. "I have a problem with remembering names, names of things, and names of people. It's so much a part of being 92 right now."

Aside from getting help with simple tasks, Moreno says she depends on Gordon for advice too.

"There are times when I need her wisdom, and they are more often than you might think, particularly at this age. Ninety-two is not easy in many ways, and it's something that's difficult to understand," Moreno added.

Although death isn't something that she discusses with her daughter, the actor says she knows she won't live forever, and that's why they try to spend as much time together as possible.

"I think that as you, the parent, gets older, I believe that the child has to be thinking about, 'Well, at some point this will end,'" Moreno said. "I think we're both pretty brave about it. Well, we're really honest — very, very honest with each other."

Even now, they still do a lot of things together, like traveling and shopping.

"We constantly have people picking up on our closeness and commenting, 'I wish I felt that way about my mom!'" Gordon told People in the same interview.

According to the Urban Institute, about one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, up from about one in eight in 2000.

Those who are older are more likely to have a disability that affects their ability to perform basic tasks, such as walking and independent living, per the Pew Research Center.

Research also shows that caring for an aging parent can be difficult, especially for working professionals or members of the sandwich generation.

It's important to have an open discussion about elder care plans with aging parents even before a crisis. It can also help to have all estate planning documents in order, including an advanced care directive that outlines their medical wishes.

