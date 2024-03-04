Rita Moreno calls out 'awful' women in Hollywood, shares cheeky 'Trump Sandwich' recipe

Rita Moreno didn't let mean girls stop her success in Hollywood.

The legendary actress appeared on "The View" on Monday to promote her new film "The Prank," in which she plays a mean professor falsely accused of murder. She told the morning talk show hosts she used "awful" women in Hollywood she met during her rise to fame as inspiration for the role.

"I just thought, how am I going to play this terrible person? And I thought of all the women in my life — particularly in show business — who'd really been awful to me," Moreno, 92, said.

The "West Side Story" actress continued: "I said to myself, I thought, 'I'm going to use all of the things that they did with me and my little Puerto Rican past,' and that's what I do. Boy was that fun."

The great Rita Moreno tells us how she channelled every person who had slighted her throughout her career to play her mean-spirited character in the new movie 'The Prank.' https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/sp9W6tTAwS — The View (@TheView) March 4, 2024

Moreno didn't call anyone out in particular, though co-host Ana Navarro passed a piece of paper to her to write the names down.

"The Prank" also stars Connor Kalopsis and Ramona Young, and is set to premiere March 15 in limited theaters after first premiering at South by Southwest in 2022.

On Monday's "The View," Rita Moreno slammed Donald Trump and said "awful" women in Hollywood helped her channel a mean professor in new film "The Prank."

Rita Moreno criticizes Trump, shares sandwich joke

Elsewhere during the episode, the EGOT winner shared a "wonderful little joke," she saw, a recipe for a "Trump Sandwich."

"I saw a sign in a deli wall in LA, where I was visiting,” Moreno shared. "And it said: Trump Sandwich. And then it goes on to describe it. ... Two slices of white bread, bologna, and a very small pickle."

The joke elicited laughs and applause from the room. Co-host Sunny Hostin praised the recipe with a "chef's kiss" while Navarro added that the sandwich "probably sells for $399," in reference to the price of former President Donald Trump's official sneakers.

Moreno shared a more serious criticism of Trump later during her appearance.

"I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against him for criminal activities," she said. "I mean, enough said already. It's so stupid. Look at all the stuff that Biden has accomplished."

Navarro, a Republican, agreed: "I'll take 81 years over 91 counts any day," to which Moreno responded, "Absolutely. It's appalling!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rita Moreno calls out 'awful' women in Hollywood, Trump on 'The View'