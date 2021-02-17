Rising Style Star! Blue Ivy Carter Models with Mom Beyoncé for New Adidas x Ivy Park Campaign

adidas x Ivy Park

Blue Ivy Carter may only be 9 years old, but if her major modeling moment with mom Beyoncé for Ivy Park's latest collection is any indication, she's well on her way to becoming one-to-watch in the fashion world.

Blue joined her Ivy Park designer mom, 30, to model the label's highly-anticipated "Icy Park" capsule collection (dropping at adidas.com on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. EST), and it looks like she's already inherited her mom's modeling finesse.

In the photos, Beyoncé and Blue posed side-by-side in a vibrant graphic-print puffer jacket and matching bottoms in the same color pattern.

Blue showed her personality modeling another monochromatic look — a cropped jacket, patent leather pants, a fanny pack, face covering and chunky sneakers — as she playfully danced and held up a peace sign to the camera. Like her daughter, Beyoncé modeled her own head-to-toe camel Ivy Park ensemble, but the singer's look showed a bit more skin.

adidas x Ivy Park

In addition to posing in various brown bralettes, slouchy pants, jackets and even a bucket hat, the star wore a puffer stole over her shoulders and a matching thong bodysuit which revealed her butt as she turned to the side in the campaign video circulating on social media.

adidas x IVY PARK

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, gave a sweet shoutout to her granddaughter on social media, and revealed that Blue wasn't actually scheduled to pose in the campaign.

"My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park," Knowles-Lawson captioned the Instagram. "Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you.' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️"

Story continues

Fans immediately went wild upon seeing Beyoncé with her first-born daughter in the Ivy Park campaign photos.

RELATED: Twinning! Blue Ivy Looks Just Like Mom Beyoncé in New Year's Eve Picture with Megan Thee Stallion

"Blue Ivy is just so iconic," one person said on Twitter. Another wrote, "This is so beautiful! I can't wait!"

"I applaud Blue Ivy's kindness to let those people star next to her in this video !!" another Twitter user jokingly said.

— areion (@areiii_) February 17, 2021Blue Ivy is just so iconic. Always eating the girls up. I stan a legend.

— 🅱️ (@YOUAdore_Nasha) February 17, 2021Why y’all let Blue Ivy kill everybody in the Icy Park advertisement 😂 a true star

— Loulou's world 🇨🇮🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@loulouCIV) February 17, 2021I applaud Blue Ivy's kindness to let those people star next to her in this video !!

Blue has already achieved her fair share of impressive accomplishments, including earning her first Grammy nomination this year.

RELATED: Surprise! Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes a Cameo in Her New 'Spirit' Music Video

At the time of the 2021 Grammy nominations, only her mother Beyoncé received a nomination for "Brown Skin Girl," even though Blue can be heard singing a few lines on the track and also received a writing credit for her contributions. However, Blue's name was later added to the list of nominees on the award show's website, the Associated Press first reported.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy

The proud mom of three recently spoke to British Vogue for her December cover story, revealing that she and Blue have a special relationship when it comes to celebrating each other's accomplishments.

"When I tell her I'm proud of her, she tells me that she's proud of me and that I'm doing a good job. It's teeeeeew much sweetness," the Beyoncé said. "She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach [my kids] is to be the example."