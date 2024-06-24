RI's Judge Frank Caprio gets 'CBS Mornings' segment after numerous viewer requests

No stranger to national attention, former Municipal Court judge and "Caught in Providence" star Frank Caprio was featured in a feel-good piece on "CBS Mornings" on Monday.

"I’ve never gotten more requests from viewers for a story on anyone than I have for one on Judge Caprio," CBS correspondent David Begnaud wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Caprio oversaw parking and speeding tickets in Providence Municipal Court for 38 years and achieved viral fame for his compassion and willingness to give defendants a break. In 2023, amid questions about the profits from his TV show, he cut a deal with the City Council that allowed him to retire but take on the title of "judge emeritus."

Municipal Chief Court Judge Frank Caprio.

The 87-year-old was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December. According to the CBS piece, he completed treatment a few weeks ago.

"I really thought I could be an inspiration to other people if I survived," Caprio tells Begnaud during the eight-minute segment, which is viewable online at cbsnews.com.

"You are an inspiration, as you are surviving," Begnaud replies.

"So far, so good," Caprio responds.

What made it into the CBS piece?

The "CBS Mornings" piece features numerous clips from "Caught in Providence," which began as a low-budget show broadcast on public access television.

Shot live in the courtroom, the show was later picked up by the Law & Crime Network and gave Caprio millions of followers on Facebook and YouTube. Though it's been more than a year since he stepped down, his social media channels continue to post new videos on a regular basis, many of them shot when he was still on the bench.

The profile also briefly recounts Caprio's story of growing up poor in Providence in a cold water flat, and working as a shoeshine boy in Federal Hill.

Judge Frank Caprio greets well-wishers under the Federal Hill arch during 2021 Columbus Day festivities.

"Every time you talk, it's like a testimony," Begnaud tells Caprio. "You're like a little street preacher from the bench."

"I'm just a small-time municipal court judge who's trying to do good," Caprio says. "That's all I am."

"You know what it's like not being able to afford shoes that match," Begnaud replies.

Talking about 'Caught in Providence'

For the segment, Begnaud also brought Caprio back to his old courtroom, now named in his honor.

"I've watched so many of your videos," he tells the retired judge. "Tell me about one or two of those that you will always remember."

Caprio immediately mentions Victor Colella, a 96-year-old who got a speeding ticket while taking his 63-year-old son, who had cancer, to a doctor's appointment.

"I have a surprise for you," Begnaud replies. "Victor is here."

"C'mon," Caprio says. In a made-for-television moment, the door swings open and Colella slowly walks out.

"The best friend I ever had," Colella says as the two men embrace, and a beaming Begnaud places his hands on Caprio's shoulders. "There's not a better man on Earth than you."

Note: The author of this piece had a speeding ticket dismissed by Judge Caprio in 2022, and footage from that court appearance was published on the "Caught in Providence" YouTube channel earlier this year.

