The Ripper: What We Know About Peter Sutcliffe's Life After the Yorkshire Murders

It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Tyler Hoechlin's new Superman suit!On Wednesday, The CW revealed the look Hoechlin's Man of Steel will be rocking for its upcoming series "Superman & Lois," which you can see in the photo below.Per the broadcast network, "The new Superman suit, designed by Laura Jean Shannon and built by her LA-based Supersuits team in conjunction with Creative Character Engineering, has a classic, timeless vibe that both harkens back to the Superman we all grew up with while grounding him and elevating the suit in a modern arena with updated techniques and applications."Also Read: The CW Sets Premiere Dates for 'Superman & Lois' and Jared Padalecki's 'Walker, Texas Ranger' Reboot"We got Superman into some custom athletic inspired Super-Boots as a 'jumping off point' and focused on a new neckline and cape to maximize the billowing and movement we all love to see in the books and films that have defined this character for generations," Shannon said. "A streamlined muscle structure and updated paint job combined with some dynamic design lines and a sculpted armored belt all took his established custom fabric into a new direction to solidify the new look for Superman in 'Superman & Lois.'"Yeah, it certainly shows off the abs of steel on Clark Kent's alter ego."I find that the new suit is representative of the show," Hoechlin, who stars on "Superman & Lois" opposite Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, said. "Just as this suit is unique and set apart from the ones that preceded it, the story we're telling about Clark/Superman at this point in his life is unique and something we've never seen before. I appreciate the opportunity to wear the suit and the responsibility that comes with it. But it's always interesting when I'm asked how I feel about 'my new suit,' because I've always felt that the suit doesn't belong to me; it belongs to everyone that finds some kind of meaning in that suit, in the symbol on the chest. I just happen to be the one wearing it."Also Read: 'Degrassi' Alum Stacey Farber to Play Leslie Larr on 'Superman & Lois'Hoechlin added: "I come from the world of baseball and a line of coaches that always preached that the name on the front of the jersey is more important than the one on the back. Because when you wear that jersey, it represents not only you, but your entire team, and everyone that has ever worn that jersey that came before you. So when I wear the suit, that's what it means to me. It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now. And I look forward to carrying on that tradition.""Superman & Lois" premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on The CW.Photo Credit: Nino Muñoz/The CW