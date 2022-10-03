Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Six Tour Dates

Although the weekend’s announcements postponing Ringo Starr’s two recent tour dates stressed that the 82-year-old singer-drummer did not have COVID, the former Beatle has since tested positive. The next six dates of the legendary former Beatle’s tour with his All Starr Band will be canceled.

Rather than dishonesty or inaccuracy, it seems likely that, as with countless other people in recent months, Starr showed symptoms of the disease before testing positive.

“It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the announcement reads. “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon. We will keep fans updated with any further news or changes.”

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band — consisting of Toto’s Steve Lukather, Men at Work’s Colin Hay, Average White Band’s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter — were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN.

While no official announcement was made by Starr’s camp, announcements from the venues hosting the first two canceled shows stressed that he did not have COVID. “Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours is canceled. Ringo does not have Covid,” read the announcement posted to the casino’s Facebook.

The tour has been hampered by COVID since its launch. In June, Starr announced the postponement of several North American dates because both Winter and Lukather were diagnosed with COVID.

As of today the following shows have been canceled:

October 2 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagon Events Centre

