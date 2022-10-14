Ringo Starr Cancels Tour After Second Covid Diagnosis: 'I'm Sure You'll Be as Surprised as I Was'

Ringo Starr speaks onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Ringo Starr has a rebound COVID-19 infection, just three days after recovering from his first round with the virus.

The former Beatles drummer, 82, announced through Twitter on Thursday that he is canceling the final shows on his North American tour.

"I'm sure you'll be surprised as I was. I tested positive again for Covid," wrote the rock icon in his announcement.

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🥦🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 13, 2022

Starr had been forced to cancel shows in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford, Penticton, Canada and the Mystic Lake Casino in Minnesota, after first testing positive for COVID.

A spokesperson said in a statement on Oct. 3: "It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates. Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

The spokesperson added to PEOPLE that Starr was "starting to feel better already."

After the break, Starr shared on Monday that he had recovered from the virus.

He added an Instagram post alongside a picture of him smiling while flashing a peace sign and wearing a necklace that declared him negative for COVID: "I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting."

The rock icon, who released his third EP, titled EP3 in September, has also shared that he is vaccinated against the virus. He told USA Today in March 2021: "I've got both jabs and I'm feeling groovy."

Dr. Reynold Panettieri, professor of medicine and pulmonary physician at Rutgers University's Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, previously shared with PEOPLE that "data really hasn't shown a more susceptible group" for the virus.

She added: "But it stands to reason that patients with chronic illness or who are immunocompromised are more vulnerable. It's hard to generalize but they may still get some protection from the vaccine and have less severe disease. The CDC report has not shown clusters in the elderly or with specific associated infections."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments.