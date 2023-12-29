Ring in the New Year with CTAC and the Petoskey library

William Cox takes part in a pottery workshop during the New Year's Eve at the Arts Center event on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

PETOSKEY — There will be something for everyone to enjoy at the New Year's Eve at the Arts Center with Petoskey District Library.

Kicking off at 5 p.m., the annual New Year’s event has a full slate of activities, culminating in the popular Times Square-style ball drop at 9 p.m. on Mitchell Street.

“Last year was our first back in-person, inside and outside,” said Megan DeWindt, president of the Crooked Tree Arts Center. “This year I feel like we’re getting closer to having people back to normal. We’re excited to offer all sorts of things to do, from pottery to acrobats on stage, speed painting, music, face painting, magicians. There should be something to fill everyone’s evening before the ball drop.”

Emi Jerman (left) and Jacob Harris of Petoskey celebrate the new year during the New Year's Eve at the Arts Center event on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Events will be taking place inside at the Crooked Tree Arts Center and at the Petoskey District Library, and there will also be activities taking place outside on the Bidwell Plaza. While the outdoor festivities are free and open to everyone, indoor activities do require a ticket. Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults.

“All of the entrances will have ticket sales and you get a New Year’s Eve button and that gives you access to all of the activities inside at Crooked Tree, including food, and all of the entertainment,” DeWindt said.

Inside at Crooked Tree there will be live music on the main stage by Third Degree, acrobats, speed painting, magic shows, arts and crafts, dance and pottery workshops, face painting and more.

Across the street at the Petoskey library, there will be live music by Jeff Pagel, origami crafts, video games and a photo booth with “Mouse” from “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

Families take part in recycled book crafts at the Petoskey District Library during the New Year's Eve at the Arts Center event on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

On the plaza outside, there will be fire pits and s’mores, games like cornhole and bowling, a chili tent with Parkside Deli, dancing and more. Mitchell Street between Crooked Tree and the library will be closed to vehicle traffic during the event.

DeWindt said she is excited to see families enjoying the festive fun.

“Each of the studios and the galleries has something fun and exciting and new things,” she said. “The silent disco space is something we’ve never done before … and I’m also excited about the Third Degree performing on stage. Many of them started here with our Rock Band program and they are now booking their own gigs, so that will be exciting as well.”

People prepare for the Midnight at 9 ball drop during the New Year's Eve at the Arts Center event on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

The highlight of the evening will be the ball drop at 9 p.m. The early time allows families with young children to participate in the New Year excitement without staying up too late.

“Everyone is welcome,” DeWindt said. “This is a really great way to bring families together … It’s our way of giving back to the community.”

For more information, visit crookedtree.org.

