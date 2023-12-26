Ring in 2024 in Iowa City style with four New Year's Eve events

Whether with the kids or want to celebrate out on the town, Iowa City has it all to user in 2024.

Here are four events to consider checking out this New Year's Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31.

Ring in the New Year at Vue Rooftop.

Taking in the scenery at Vue Rooftop

Start the new year with the best view in town at Vue Rooftop. The rooftop bar and restaurant hosts New Year's Eve with a dinner buffet, a live performance from dueling pianos, a midnight balloon drop and champagne toast, a photo booth, and a midnight snack buffet. That's all included in the $99 ticket. Doors open at 6 p.m., and arriving early is suggested since table seating is not guaranteed. It will be a night of non-stop entertainment, including the crowd favorite, the Dueling Piano, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Big Grove is hosting its annual New Year's Eve Party that starts at 9 p.m. at the Iowa City taproom.

A toast to 2024 at Big Grove Brewery

Say goodbye to 2023 at an Iowa City icon, Big Grove Brewery, for their annual New Year's Eve party. The cost to attend is $25, and the party begins at 9 p.m. Dress to impress in your holiday finest and get ready to dance to the beat of a live DJ. Though the kitchen will be closed, guests can munch on hors d'oeuvres, such as a grazing board. The brewery will host a fireworks show at the stroke of midnight.

An all-day celebration at the Iowa Children's Museum

The Iowa Children's Museum will host a day-long New Year's Eve celebration with a twist. Rather than celebrating one countdown, the museum will begin 2024 at 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and just before 4 p.m., acknowledging the varying time zones worldwide.

Noisemakers, balloons, and other celebratory items will be handed out as the countdown begins over the speaker system. Guests can also make their own party hat, snap a selfie in the photo station, while a "countdown: themed scavenger hunt will also be offered. All activities are included with regular museum admission, which is $10 for children and adults and $9 for people 60 and older.

Live music at Wildwood Saloon

Longtime Iowa City band Diplomats of Solid Sound will ring in the new year at Wildwood Saloon. Dance, drink, and celebrate to the beat of live music. The show starts at 8 p.m. with tickets starting at $31. The event is 18+.

