Riley Keough posts photo tribute to mom Lisa Marie Presley ahead of Graceland memorial service

Riley Keough shares a throwback with mom Lisa Marie Presley as the family gathers in Graceland this weekend to remember the singer/songwriters's life. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Riley Keough has posted a tribute to mom Lisa Marie Presley ahead of public and private weekend memorials at Graceland.

The 33-year-old Mad Max: Fury Road actress, who's the eldest of Lisa Marie's children, shared a throwback of herself with her singer-songwriter mom, who died Jan. 12 at age 54. In the black-and-white photo, a young Riley and Elvis's only daughter gaze lovingly at each other.

The post, Riley's first social media acknowledgement of her mom's death, had just a lone red heart emoji in the caption.

The tribute comes two days before Lisa Marie's public memorial service is set to take place at Graceland — Elvis's iconic estate, which Lisa Marie inherited upon the music legend's death in 1977 — on Sunday at 9 a.m. Family members and friends are expected to attend the celebration of life — and so are fans, as it's open to the public. It will also be livestreamed on the Graceland website.

The ceremony will begin on the front lawn of the 13.8-acre, 23-room estate and there will later be a procession to the Meditation Garden, which will be Lisa Marie's final resting place. She will be buried next to her son and Riley's brother, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. She will be buried across from Elvis, who was buried there following his death by heart attack when he was 42. The parents of "The King," Vernon and Gladys Presley, are buried there, as well.

A look at the Meditation Garden at Graceland, the home of the late Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tenn. Lisa Marie will be buried there on Sunday, Jan. 22, alongside her son, Benjamin Keough and across from her famous father. (Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

On Friday, TMZ reported that a private memorial will also be held — prior to the public one — for immediate family at Graceland. Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, and three daughters — Riley and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood — are expected to attend. So are two of Lisa Marie's ex-husbands: first husband Danny Keough, who reportedly lived with her and helped try to resuscitate her during her medical emergency, as well as her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, with whom she had a bitter divorce.

Story continues

Outside of Elvis's Graceland mansion. Lisa Marie resided there as a child and inherited the home after Elvis died in 1977. (Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

The website reports that the ceremony will be "extremely private" and attendees will be asked "to sign an NDA to prevent details about the service leaking."

It's expected that the family members will attend both memorials, per TMZ. The family also expects Elvis star Austin Butler to attend — on the heels of his Golden Globe win for the role — but he hasn't yet confirmed.

From left, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Two days after attending the Jan. 10 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie was at her Calabasas, Calif., home when she suffered cardiac arrest. She died at the hospital soon after. An autopsy was completed, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner, but more tests have been ordered before a cause of death will be determined.

Lisa Marie's three daughters will inherit Graceland after her death.