Rihanna Spotted Out With Drake, A$AP Rocky Following Rumored Split

Barry: Lest ye forget......................... “It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty,” “You don’t need a technical crime.” - Alan Dershowitz 1998 "There may be some conflict that has to be resolved by presenting live witnesses," Graham had said ahead of Clinton's trial. "That's what happens every day in court and I think the Senate can stand that." "Time after time, the President came to a fork in the road. Time after time, he had the opportunity to choose the noble and honorable path. Time after time, he chose the path of lies and lawlessness--for the simple reason that he did not want to endanger his hold on public office. " - Mitch McConnell, 1998 It's not unusual to have a witness in a trial. It's certainly not unusual to have witnesses in an impeachment trial," - Mitch McConnell, 1999. “The day Richard Nixon failed to answer that subpoena is the day he was subject to impeachment because he took the power from Congress over the impeachment process away from Congress, and he became the judge and jury,” - Lindsey Graham, 1999 “You don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.” - Lindsey Graham, January 1999 “Our nation is indeed at a crossroads. Will we pursue the search for truth, or will we dodge, weave and evade the truth? I am of course referring to the investigation into serious allegations of illegal conduct by the president of the United States — that the president has engaged in a persistent pattern and practice of obstruction of justice. The allegations are grave, the investigation is legitimate, and ascertaining the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the unqualified, unevasive truth is absolutely critical.” - Mitch McConnell, February 12, 1998. "The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president," - Mitch McConnell. “The notion that you can withhold information and documents from Congress, no matter whether you’re the party in power or not in power, is wrong. Respect for the “rule of law” must mean something, irrespective of the vicissitudes of political cycles.” - Trey Gowdy Democracy depends on a system of checks and balances for “abuse of power”, especially by the president. “Because impeachment is not about punishment, impeachment is about cleansing the office of the Presidency. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office.” - Senate Republican Lindsey Graham “If we do not reject Donald Trump and everything he stands for, democrats will have the moral authority.” --Lindsey Graham “High crimes and misdemeanors goes to the question of whether or not the person serving as president of the United States put their own interests, their personal interest, ahead of their public service.” – Republican Mike Pence “The United States is a nation of laws, not men. And I do not believe we can ignore the facts or disregard the Constitution so that the president can be placed above the law.” – Republican Senator Richard Burr “The greatest danger to our free system is that the incumbent government use the apparatus of the state ... in a way that could affect the outcome of the election.” – AG William Barr "If the president does something illegal, corrupt or dastardly, the impeachment process is available. No single prosecutor, judge or jury should be able to accomplish what the Constitution assigns to the Congress." – Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh “Donald trump clearly committed at least 8 forms of obstruction. I do not have the authority to indict. That is up to Congress." - Robert Mueller, 5/12/2019 “What I want is total transparency, you have to have transparency.” -- Donald J. Trump