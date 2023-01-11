Rihanna Shines Bright Like All the Diamonds as She Makes Her Golden Globes Debut with A$AP Rocky

80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

Rihanna continues to rih-imagine what it means to be a fashion risk-taker. The superstar made her Golden Globes debut in true Rihanna style, piling on the bling and going for an all-out ballgown moment. And especially true to form, she made us wait for the big outfit reveal, skipping the red carpet altogether.

The superstar, who was nominated for best original song alongside Tems, Ludwig Göransson and Ryan Coogler for her work on "Lift Me Up" from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, attended the Golden Globes (alongside boyfriend and father of her child A$AP Rocky). For the occasion, she selected a ruched black gown with velvet bustier details, velvet gloves and a voluminous velvet wrap cape with puff sleeves.

To finish off the look, she donned, well, all the Cartier diamonds, including a drop diamond necklace and an earful of bling, plus a bejeweled Roger Vivier clutch and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

Rocky supported his love in a monochromatic suit look by Bottega Veneta, including "compact wool and satin jacket and trousers and brushed leather lace-up shoes," according to a release.

NBC's 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

Rihanna's go-to makeup artist Priscilla Ono shared a few shots from inside the gala to her Instagram stories, including one with the caption "parents at the Globes."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty

The singer, who welcomed her son with Rocky in May, flipped the script on maternity dressing wearing everything from fishnet lingerie to a diamond belly chain and lots of latex during her pregnancy. Her boundary-breaking, bump-baring moments landed her a spot on PEOPLE's 2022 best dressed list.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," Rihanna told PEOPLE last year. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby."

rihanna best dressed 2022

Getty; Shutterstock; Getty

Since welcoming her son, Rihanna got back to work planning her Savage x Fenty show, which aired on Amazon Prime last fall.

In the show, Rihanna appeared in the "Mother Nature section," a fitting area for her new role as a mom.

"I'm looking forward to [people seeing] it," Rihanna told PEOPLE ahead of the show. "It's my first real thing that I've done since I had the baby, work-wise."

Rihanna Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

Dennis Leupold for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video

"I love seeing new bodies, new silhouettes, new personalities, new characters, new energies," she added. "I just enjoy seeing people celebrate their body, celebrate who they are — and they just happen to be wearing Savage. That's exciting."

Filmed in Los Angeles in October, the show came before Rihanna released "Lift Me Up," from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Oct. 28.

Now, the superstar is gearing up for her massive Super Bowl Halftime Show in February the best way she knows how: by releasing a new Savage X Fenty collection.

rihanna

Savage X Fenty

The Savage X Fenty Game Day collection is out now and selling out fast. The collection includes everything from jerseys to hoodies and beanies. There's even a cheeky t-shirt that reads, "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever." On the inside of the shirt is a photo of Rihanna herself in a football helmet.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. EST.