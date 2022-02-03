Rihanna shares new baby bump photo after stunning pregnancy reveal
Rihanna is giving her fans A+ pregnancy content. Days after the popstar broke the internet by revealing she and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together, Rihanna shared a new photo of her growing baby bump. In the picture, the "Love on the Brain" singer, 33, can be seen lifting up a football jersey with the number 9 visible on her arm. (Whether that has anything to do with R9 is up for Rihanna Navy to debate.)