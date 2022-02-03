Rihanna shares new baby bump photo after stunning pregnancy reveal

Entertainment Bravo

Plenty of amazing guests have stepped in as bartender on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen over the years, but on the show's February 1 episode, the titular host was particularly excited about who was finally making her bartending debut at the Clubhouse. "I've been waiting for this to happen for so long," Andy told Teresa Giudice as he introduced her oldest daughter, Gia Giudice. "We've talked about having her bartend for so many years, and it always seemed like everything we were discussi