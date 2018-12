Rihanna will return in 2019 with her ninth studio album.

The Ambassador of Barbados slyly dropped the news in the comments section of a recent Instagram post. In response to a fan who asked about a release date for her Anti follow-up, Rihanna replied, “2019.”

It was reported earlier this year that Rihanna was working on a reggae album. She also recently filmed a secret project with Childish Gambino.

Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, surfaced back in 2016.