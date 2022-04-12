Rihanna on how relationship with A$AP Rocky evolved
Rihanna on how relationship with A$AP Rocky evolved
Rihanna on how relationship with A$AP Rocky evolved
The late-night host played the clip of "the most important moment" over and over again.
Nicole Scherzinger just revealed her strong butt and legs in brand new Instagram photos. Squats, sit-ups, and plenty of dance sessions help her stay in shape.
Plus, seemingly every chaotic accessory she owned.
You'll be surprised at which diamond ring is the most expensive.
Two diamond experts talk to PEOPLE about the gem at the center of the star's engagement ring: "The rarity of a natural green diamond cannot be overstated"
Decker wore a cutout nude minidress with clear pointed-toe pumps on the red carpet in Nashville at the 2022 CMT Awards.
Not everyone supports their decision.
The actors were seen looking at homes with Affleck's children.
During the 2022 CMT Music Awards, 1883 star Faith Hill joined co-star Isabel May in announcing the winner for Video of the Year.
"I'm OK."View Entire Post ›
The cookbook author shared a photo of her sweetly holding daughter Luna during a family trip to Hawaii
Christina Aguilera was a show-stopper in a plunging green leather coat dress and sparkly mesh boots at The Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards held in Los Angeles.
The TikTok star showed off her curves in a black vinyl bikini.
"You should be a swimsuit model"
"I think that when I started becoming a woman, I resented Arya because I couldn't express who I was becoming," Williams said.
Elizabeth Hurley probably didn’t expect her day at the beach to include a sea-creature rescue, but that’s exactly what she did, saving the lives of two huge starfish. The British actress shared her sweet oceanside moment with her followers and gave an update on how they are doing. Wearing a stunning turquoise bikini accented with […]
Underwood wore a purple chainmail leopard-printed minidress and black platform stilettos on the red carpet at the 2022 CMT Awards.
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke posed topless on Instagram amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence. The professional dancer filed for divorce on Feb. 18.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida in an elegant black-tie affair
The Food Network star and her quarterback son posed in Apogee Stadium at the University of North Texas