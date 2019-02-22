Rihanna Has Love and Basketball on the Brain at a Lakers Game With Her Hot Boyfriend

In the sports world, there's a very plausible theory about the "Drake curse" - meaning, whenever he roots for a team, the team loses (the Toronto Raptors, Alabama football, Kentucky basketball, the list goes on). But Rihanna, on the other hand, she's a blessing in sports, or at least for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. The 31-year-old superstar attended a very critical game versus the Houston Rockets, where the Lakers came back from a 19-point deficit and won the game, coming one step closer to their playoff goals. The MVP of the night was Rihanna, who celebrated her birthday (which was on Feb. 20) in a suite with a group of friends and her smoking-hot boyfriend, Hassan Jameel.

Rihanna and the Saudi billionaire have reportedly been dating since June 2017, and despite a handful of low-key appearances together, they're relatively private about their relationship. With their good luck in the Staples Center, we have a feeling LeBron James might request their presence at a few upcoming games. ICYMI, Rihanna's been a serious LeBron fan for years, even when he was on the Cavaliers!

Rihanna represented the team wearing LeBron's jersey, but it wouldn't be a birthday without a present from the Laker Lords - they gifted her a "BADGALRIRI" jersey! How do we get one of those? Ahead, see Rihanna and her crew at the game, including a few glowing photos of her and Hassan's sweet relationship.

