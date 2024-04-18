Rihanna Goes Monochrome in Fenty x Puma Creepers for Earth Tone Colorway Launch Party

Rihanna reigned supreme in her fresh, new Creepers at the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party in London on Wednesday.

A closer look at Rihanna’s sneakers. Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage

The footwear launch party immersed guests in an otherworldly underground garden experience, an ode to the muted palette of the collection, inspired by the elements. Celebrities such as Ayra Starr, Bianca Saunders, Bree Runway, Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Elarica Johnson, Mawaan Rizwan, Michael Dapaah, Aitch, Cktrl, Ciesay and Tayce were among the attendees who came out to support.

Rihanna attends the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party on April 17, 2024, in London. WireImage

Rihanna’s latest shoe creation, the Creeper Phatty Earth Tone, stands out with its daring design. This iteration boasts an oversized silhouette and a stacked gum sole, making it bolder and more exaggerated than ever before.

Rihanna attends the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party on April 17, 2024, in London. WireImage

The Earth Tone collection introduces three colorways: Totally Taupe, Green Fog and Warm White, catering to a wide range of preferences. These sneakers are available in sizes for women, men, children, and infants, ensuring that the whole family can embrace Creeper Phatty’s distinctive style just as the “Diamonds” singer does with her family.

Rihanna models the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes in “Green Fog.” Puma

Totally Taupe is now available for purchase, while the other colors will be available on April 25, retailing for $140.

Rihanna models the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone shoes in "Totally Taupe."

Rihanna first partnered with Puma in 2014 as the creative director and brand ambassador appearing in advertisements in 2015. In 2016, the debut colorway collection was launched with a live-streamed fashion show.

About the Creepers

The “Creepers” shoe, which originated in the 1940s and later gained renewed prominence through Rihanna’s influence, features a distinctive platform crepe sole and has made a significant impact in the sneaker realm. Debuting back in September 2015, the original Creeper became a popular platformed version of Puma’s iconic Suede sneaker.

Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Women’s Sneakers.

The Puma Creeper was first introduced as a remix of the classic Puma Suede with a ridged platform sole. In 2016, the Fenty founder unveiled new Creepers with various materials. The Cleated Creeper, Ankle Strap Creeper and Pointy Creeper were introduced in 2017. In 2018, the Cleated Creeper was updated with neon accents. The Creeper has evolved over the years, becoming a fashion staple with unique designs and collaborations.

