Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy's Name Revealed

Rihanna took more than fourfiveseconds to share her baby boy's name.

But now, nearly a year after she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a birth certificate—obtained by Daily Mail—revealed that the couple named their son RZA Athelston Mayers.

The singer—who is currently pregnant with her second baby—and Rocky welcomed their son on May 13, 2022. Nine months later, the parents and their newborn appeared on the cover of British Vogue, with Rihanna telling the publication at the time, "I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I'm here."

"We're best friends with a baby," she explained of her dynamic with Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer."

And as much as she's admittedly obsessed with her son, the Fenty Beauty mogul noted at the time that he's more of a daddy's boy. "I'm just sitting on the sidelines when they're together," she quipped. "I'm literally the girl trying to get into the boys club, waiting for my turn. He is obsessed with his father. And I'm like: 'Didn't I give birth to you? What is going on?'"

Calling the father-son connection "undeniable," she added, "The second Rocky makes eye contact with him he is on fire. The whole thing they say about sons and moms, it's a myth. Sons and fathers is crazy. I realized that the validation that you really need as a boy is from your father."

And fatherhood has changed the way Rocky approaches work. As the rapper explained in a January interview with Apple Music 1, "Being outside and working and being creative, it drives more energy for you to think and soak things up like a sponge now that I'm a dad, because I have a whole other perspective."

"But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby," he continued. "And I can't even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day."

In a May 2022 profile with Dazed, Rocky gave a closer glimpse at his parenting style. "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," he told the magazine. "I actually love to watch cartoons—I've watched like, Teletubbies, Blue's Clues, Yo Gabba Gabba, Peppa Pig and Baby Shark."

He continued, "I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

As for Rihanna? She's found herself acting more and more like her own mother, Monica Braithwaite, since becoming a parent.

"It is weird," the Grammy winner admitted to E! News in November. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

She added, "I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

But despite picking up on her mom's quirks, Rihanna's savagely impeccable fashion sense has remained the same. "When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, ‘There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'' she told Vogue in April 2022. "I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

