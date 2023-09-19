Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Newborn, Riot Rose, Makes His Debut

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have broken the internet yet again with a single Instagram photo. The doting parents have formally debuted their youngest son, Riot Rose, to the world with the help of celebrity photographer, Miles Diggs.

Together, Rih, Rocky, their first-born RZA Athelston, and baby Riot Rose have issued new non-traditional family portraits with the Anti singer looking utterly mesmerizing in the initial candid from the shoot. Her rapper beau is seen being playful with their eldest and Rih trails behind with their newborn nestled to her. Not only is this Riot’s first public appearance, but this also marks his mother’s return to the spotlight since giving birth.

She hopped in the comments of the photo, writing, “The Mayers Boyz.” Fans equally couldn’t get enough of them with one teasing, “The only official royal portrait I’m putting up in my home.” Another chimed in, “Only Rih can look sexy as hell after having two babies back to back! Making it look easy!”

The Savage X Fenty founder gave birth to her second child with Rocky — born Rakim Mayers — in early August. She first revealed she was pregnant with baby No. 2 back in February during her Emmy-nominated Super Bowl Halftime Show. Without warning, she began her set and debuted her baby bump simultaneously.

After Riot Rose made his grand entrance into the world, a source told PEOPLE, “Rihanna feels her family is now complete; it’s something she’s always wanted.”

When Rocky and the Fenty mogul revealed they were expecting baby RZA, she gushed about her relationship to Vogue. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side,” she explained. “What I love the most about us? Transparency with everything: how we’re feeling, what our goals are, what our fears and insecurities are. The vulnerability to be able to say what you feel about each other.”

The year prior, he labeled her the “love of his life” to GQ.

