Right-wing artist admits he's behind Meryl Streep 'she knew' posters

Right-wing artist Sabo has said that he’s behind the poster campaign targeting Meryl Streep, which suggested that she was lying when she said she knew nothing about Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct.

He told The Guardian that he did it in revenge for her vocal criticism of Donald Trump.

“She’s swiping at us so we’re swiping back,” he said.

Sabo, who is a former US marine, plastered the posters around Los Angeles, aping the style of artist Barbara Kruger, with the words ‘She Knew’ placed over a picture of Streep with Weinstein.

The 49-year-old artist added that it was also in retaliation over her new movie The Post, which draws parallels between Watergate era America and Donald Trump’s presidency.

Of the accuracy of his claims that Streep knew about Weinstein, he said: “I wasn’t sitting in a room with her. I can’t say 100%. But I’d say anyone in the (film) industry had a pretty good idea. I think she knew. Maybe she was providing Weinstein with the fresh meat.”

View photos (Credit: Getty Images) More

The campaign, which saw posters pasted near Streep’s home in Pasadena, and also close to the Screen Actor’s Guild building and the 20th Century Fox lot, came after Streep hit back at the actress Rose McGowan, who criticised Streep for her ‘silence’ on the matter of abuse in Hollywood, notably the allegations facing Weinstein, who she has worked with in the past.

“I wasn’t deliberately silent. I didn’t know. I don’t tacitly approve of rape. I didn’t know. I don’t like young women being assaulted. I didn’t know this was happening,” she said in a statement.

Weinstein has been accused of dozens of instances of sexual assault, harassment and rape, and is being investigated by police in several countries.

He denies the allegations.

Read more

Margot Robbie’s reaction to Kate Winslet goes viral

Matt Damon slammed for sexual harassment comments

9 all-star movies that flopped



