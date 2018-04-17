Ridley Scott on 'The Terror,' rebooting 'Thelma & Louise,' and what's happening with 'Alien' (exclusive)

Sir Ridley Scott has set sail, once more, onto the small screen with a new period drama series steeped in Naval history, adventure and the supernatural.

The Terror is an adaptation of Dan Simmons’ 2007 novel of the same name, which is a fictionalised account of the crews aboard the Royal Navy’s polar explorer ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror. Both vessels were lost at sea, during the mid-19th century, while seeking a path through the Northwest Passage and both the book and the series imagine what mystical events could have contributed to their disappearance.

Ciarán Hinds leads the cast as the real-life Captain John Franklin, who embarked on the treacherous expedition in the hopes of rebuilding his reputation after being returned from a government position in disgrace. Hubris plays a big role in the show’s unfolding events of disaster, which Scott believes is what has kept his career going for so long.

“Hubris is courage, isn’t it?” the executive producer told Yahoo Movies. “We wouldn’t have got to the top of Everest if the guy didn’t have hubris. A little bit of hubris is useful, thank you very much. I’m still working at 80 so I’ve got a lot!”

The Terror is the latest in a string of period dramas produced by Scott; Taboo, starring Tom Hardy, is set up for a second series, having previously worked on The Pillars of the Earth, Labyrinth and Mercy Street. It’s because of his fascination with history, which began as a schoolboy learning about the Napoleonic Wars, that the filmmaker has invested so much time in the period drama genre. He believes it is the best way to educate children about the past.

View photos The Terror is the latest TV series from executive producer Ridley Scott More

“I think to reflect and revisit our history is always interesting because the attention span of people today at school is about six seconds, isn’t it?” he explained. “I think it’s great if maybe the last stand of information has to a certain extent be aligned partly, not wholly, with education.

“To tell a story about a Naval expedition, across the Northwest Passage, in 1850 is more fascinating to watch than to read. What we do with entertainment, which is pictures and words, is a lot more powerful as an educational device than some kid expected to sit down and read a book to learn it.”

The film industry has for decades been used as a medium for sharing the world’s history, but also to offer a wider comment on society and culture. That’s what Scott intended for many of his TV shows and movies, including the iconic 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis as the titular characters are still two of the most empowering and notorious women in feminist cinematic history. Davis, herself, credits the movie for opening her eyes to the lack of inspiring female characters in Hollywood. Scott saw it as an uplifting tale worthy of the Greeks.

“Thelma & Louise was a one-off odyssey of two women who slide into trouble through the law, therefore are misunderstood, and it ends up in tragedy,” Scott recalled. “I always wanted it to be an odyssey, a kind of high rather than low emotion. The fact that I froze the car in the air meant, simply, that they could continue the journey, so that was carefully thought through.

View photos Thelma & Louise is an iconic feminist movie from Scott More

“I didn’t want the ending to become depressing or them to be seen as victims. You can’t say they were victims of their circumstances because they made a decision and drove that car,” he continued. “I think that was a good message to women who have fewer opportunities.