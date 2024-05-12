Ride with Ice Spice: Specialty NYC MetroCard available at 4 stations

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – Ice Spice has joined a list of New York City musicians to be honored in a very New York City way – with a custom MetroCard.

The MTA will release the limited edition cards with Ice Spice at midnight Monday at four subway stations across the city:

Fordham Road 4 station

Fordham Road B/D station

34-Street–Penn Station A/C/E station

Times Square–42nd Street N/Q/R/W/S/1/2/3/7 station

The MTA released specialty Ice Spice MetroCards. (MTA)

The card features a photo of the Bronx-native rapper in a black and purple “Versace Goddess” shirt with fishnet tights and shorts on a purple background.

The cards are available at vending machines at the four stations, which accept cash, credit and debit cards, according to the MTA. Only 50,000 cards will be available.

Ice Spice’s debut album, “Y2K,” is expected to be released in 2024.

Emily Rahhal is a digital reporter from Los Angeles who has covered local news for years. She has been with PIX11 since 2024. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.

