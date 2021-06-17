Ricky Schroder protests Foo Fighters show over vaccine mandate

The Foo Fighters perform onstage during Global Citizen's Vax Live concert. (Photo: Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE)

The Foo Fighters played their first full-capacity concert since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of the more recognizable faces wasn't in the audience. Child actor Ricky Schroder ventured over to the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. on Tuesday night to join protesters upset over the concert's vaccine mandate.

Schroder, 51, was photographed with a group of several dozen protestors holding signs like "Foo Fighters fight to bring segregation back" and "event for vaccinated only, unvaccinated not allowed," per Variety.

"What they’re doing is saying only vax people, separating humans is not OK," one of the protesters told CBS Los Angeles. "Those of us who have healthy immune systems should be able to enjoy these freedoms just like everybody else."

The Foo Fighters required attendees to show proof they received a COVID-19 vaccine in order to purchase tickets, which were only sold in-person last weekend. Schroder made his stance on that very clear in a Facebook post earlier this week.

"Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes," The Champ star wrote.

Around 600 people clearly didn't mind the mandate as the Foo Fighters concert was sold out. They plan to keep the same rule in place ahead of Sunday's full-capacity show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

