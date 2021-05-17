  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco employee for anti-mask rant

Andrea Towers
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former child star Ricky Schroder has issued a formal apology to the Costco employee who refused to let Schroder into Costco without a mask. In a video posted on Schroder's official Instagram, the actor spoke calmly about the incident, explaining his reasoning for acting the way he did.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Ricky Schroder     

"Jason, nothing personal. I'm not upset with you or anybody in the position like you have, who works for a living," Schroder said. "I understand you were following your laws and rules. I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and I'm sorry that I had to use you to do it. And if I hurt your feelings, I apologize." 

Schroder visited Costco on Sunday and filmed his confrontation with Costco employee Jason, where he can be heard arguing about the recently relaxed mask mandates (despite many states lifting restrictions, masks are still required to be worn in stores in California.) 

"You're going to listen to these people? They've destroyed our economy. They're destroying our state. And you're just going to listen to their rules?" Schroder asks in the video, which he posted to his official Instagram on Sunday and went viral almost immediately. 

During his apology, Schroder addressed his mistake of losing his temper while also doubling down on his feelings about the government's handling of the pandemic as the world slowly returns to normal. 

"I do think that independence for medical tyranny is more important than hurting people's feelings, so I'm sorry I hurt your feelings. But I want us all to be free," he said. "I want us all to go back to the way it was. I don't want this COVID reality they want, these COVID passports. I just don't want it. And neither should you."

Schroder, who rose to fame on the 1980's sitcom Silver Spoons and had a prominent role on NYPD Blue, isn't a stranger to being the center of controversy. Back in 2020, Yahoo reported that Schroder had helped bail out Illinois teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse.

A representative for Schroder didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Related Content:

Recommended Stories

  • Ricky Schroder tells followers to 'boycott Costco' over mask requirement in viral video

    It looks like actor Ricky Schroder won't be stocking up at Costco anytime soon. The TV star, who rose to fame on the hit 1980s sitcom "Silver Spoons" and later on "NYPD Blue," took to social media on Saturday to chronicle his confrontation with an employee at a Los Angeles Costco over California's mask mandate.

  • Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco employee who enforced mask mandate

    Ricky Schroder is apologizing to the Costco employee he confronted on camera for doing his job enforcing the company and state's mask policy.

  • Former US child star Ricky Schroder films himself harassing Costco staff over mask rules

    Silver Spoons actor insisted he should be allowed into store without mask

  • SNAKE EYES Trailer Spotlights G.I. JOE’s Beloved Commando

    Henry Golding stars as a young version of the beloved commando Snake Eyes, in the new trailer for Paramount Pictures' G.I. Joe Origins movie. The post SNAKE EYES Trailer Spotlights G.I. JOE’s Beloved Commando appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Former child actor Ricky Schroder shared a video berating Costco employee for complying with California law requiring masks

    Schroder is an outspoken conservative who previously said he contributed to a bail and defense fund for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is accused of killing two people.

  • This Is Us Sneak Peek: Miguel Worries About Leaving Rebecca Alone Before Kevin's Bachelor Party

    "It'll be refreshing to not have you watching over me," Rebecca tells Miguel in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the "Jerry 2.0" episode

  • Bill Gates faces allegations of inappropriate behavior

    The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal report that the billionaire Microsoft co-founder allegedly pursued relationships with several employees, prior to wife Melinda filing for divorce.

  • CG: NYY@BAL - 5/16/21

    Condensed Game: Maikel Franco produced a two-run homer and RBI double, while Ryan Mountcastle collected four RBIs in the Orioles' 10-6 win

  • Equity Monday: Elon Musk Elon Musks the crypto markets, while Indian startups raise huge rounds

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines. This is Equity Monday, our weekly kickoff that tracks the latest private market news, talks about the coming week, digs into some recent funding rounds and mulls over a larger theme or narrative from the private markets. From the weekend: San Francisco real estate is a mess; Twitter Blue is coming and I am hype about it; Elon Musk roiled crypto markets by being himself, which doesn't speak too highly of the asset class.

  • SNL: Keegan-Michael Key Makes Hosting Debut, Gets Mistaken for Jordan Peele by a Fan

    Keegan-Michael Key hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time and was joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo

  • This Simple Trick Can Squeeze an Extra $600 Out of Social Security

    It's possible you could get even more if you delay Social Security for longer or qualify for a larger benefit. Delaying Social Security benefits makes sense if you don't need your benefits to cover your living expenses and you believe you will live long enough to make it worthwhile. For example, if you qualify for the average $1,551 Social Security benefit at your FRA of 67, you'd have to live to at least 78 to start outearning someone who qualified for the same benefit but signed up at 62.

  • Fans are Losing It Over Tim McGraw's Oldest Daughter Gracie's Amazing Voice

    This video is insane.

  • Ricky Schroder confronts store employee

    After the CDC relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated people, “The View” co-hosts discuss the confusion it’s caused and react to the actor’s viral confrontation with a store employee wearing a mask.

  • Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Was Trying to 'Keep the Boys Away' From Natalia This Weekend

    Kobe Bryant may be gone but, according to his wife Vanessa, he’s still looking out for his daughters. Bryant was posthumously inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame over the weekend, but one notable face was missing from the ceremony — his 18-year-old daughter Natalia. Natalia’s absence didn’t go unnoticed. She was present for the […]

  • Bellator 259 features American Top Team MMA fighters Valerie Loureda and Austin Vanderford

    South Florida will be well represented during Bellator MMA 259 on Friday, May 21.

  • Storage Wars ' Jarrod Schulz Charged with Misdemeanor Domestic Violence

    The A&E star was arrested after an alleged incident involving his ex and costar Brandi Passante

  • American Idol Judges Break Silence on Caleb Kennedy's Departure Days After Controversial Video Surfaced

    "This is one of those unfortunate decisions that had to be made and we move on," Lionel Richie told PEOPLE after Sunday's semi-final episode

  • Here's How to Watch the First Three Seasons of Yellowstone if You Don't Have Cable

    You won't find it on Netflix or Hulu.

  • ‘All Rise’ Canceled By CBS After 2 Seasons

    All Rise will not be returning to CBS for a third season. CBS has canceled the Simone Missick-fronted legal drama. It comes after a number of behind issues on the show including the departure of creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood. It is one of two cancelations announced by the Eye today after The Unicorn was […]

  • 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

    Updated Saturday at 3:30 p.m. PT with “B Positive” and “United States of Al” renewed by CBS. We’re right in the thick of the traditional window during which broadcast TV networks reveal which series will be renewed, canceled and ordered for the next season. But with ongoing production issues due to the coronavirus pandemic, broadcasters are faced with some unprecedented problems while making these decisions for the their 2021-22 slates ahead of next week’s virtual upfront presentations. Below is every scripted show that ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox and The CW have renewed or canceled so far for the 2021-22 broadcast TV season, along with those still awaiting their fates. Check back with TheWrap regularly for updates. NBCRenewed Series: “The Blacklist,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (eighth and final season), “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.” (entire “Chicago” franchise renewed for two more seasons each), “Kenan,” “Law & Order: SVU” (renewed through Season 24), “Law & Order: Organized Crime,” “Mr. Mayor,” “New Amsterdam” (renewed through Season 5), “This Is Us” (sixth and final season),”Transplant,” “Young Rock” Canceled/Ending Series: “Connecting,” “Superstore” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Debris,” “Good Girls,” “Manifest,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “American Auto,” “Grand Crew,” “La Brea,” “Law & Order: For the Defense,” “Ordinary Joe,” “The Thing About Pam” ABCRenewed Series: “A Million Little Things,” “Big Sky,” “black-ish” (eighth and final season), “The Conners,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Good Doctor,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Home Economics,” “The Rookie,” “Station 19” Canceled/Ending Series: “American Housewife,” “Call Your Mother,” “For Life,” “mixed-ish,” “Rebel,” “Stumptown,” “United We Fall” Series Awaiting Decisions: N/A Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “Abbott Elementary,” “Maggie,” “Queens,” “Women of the Movement,” “The Wonder Years” FoxRenewed Series: “Bob’s Burgers,” “Call Me Kat,” “Duncanville,” “Family Guy,” “The Great North,” “The Simpsons” (for Seasons 33 and 34) Canceled/Ending Series: “Bless the Harts,” “Filthy Rich,” “Last Man Standing,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” Series Awaiting Decisions: “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lone Star,” “The Moodys,” “The Resident” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Housebroken” Newly Ordered Series: “The Big Leap,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “Fantasy Island,” “Monarch,” “Our Kind of People,” “Pivoting,” “This Country”, Untitled Dan Harmon Animated Comedy CBSRenewed Series: “B Positive,” “Blood & Treasure” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019), “Blue Bloods,” “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “Bull,” “The Equalizer,” “Evil” (renewed for Season 2 in 2019),”FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Neighborhood,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Young Sheldon” (renewed for Seasons 5, 6 and 7) and “United States of Al” Canceled/Ending Series: “All Rise,” “MacGyver,” “Mom,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “The Unicorn” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Clarice,” “SEAL Team” Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: N/A Newly Ordered Series: “CSI: Vegas,” “FBI International,” “Ghosts,” “Good Sam,” “NCIS: Hawaii,” “Smallwood” The CWRenewed Series: “All American,” “Batwoman,” “Charmed,” “Coroner,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “DC’s Stargirl,” “Dead Pixels,” “Dynasty,” “The Flash,” “In the Dark,” “Kung Fu,” “Legacies,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “Superman & Lois,” “Two Sentence Horror Stories,” “Walker” Canceled/Ending Series: “Black Lightning,” “Burden of Truth,” “Pandora,” “Supergirl,” “Trickster” Series Awaiting Decisions: “Devils” (Italian import), “The Outpost” (Season 3 extended, not yet renewed for Season 4) Series That Haven’t Premiered Yet: “Republic of Sarah” Newly Ordered Series: “4400“ Read original story 2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating) At TheWrap