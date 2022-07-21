Ricky Martin's nephew withdraws affair, harassment claims as case is dismissed

Ricky Martin's nephew, who alleged he was stalked by the singer after ending their romantic relationship, withdrew his claim in court on Thursday. A judge then dropped the temporary restraining order issued earlier this month.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter" Martin's attorneys, Joaquín Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, tell Yahoo Entertainment.

"The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them," they add. "We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

Thursday's hearing was held in Puerto Rico, which Martin and his nephew attended via Zoom. Earlier this month, Martin was served a restraining order citing domestic abuse.

"The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me," Martin wrote on July 3.

The accuser's identity was protected under the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, but last week, the complainant was revealed to be the singer's 21-year-old nephew.

In the earlier filing, the nephew accused Martin of frequently calling him frequently and "hanging around his residence on at least 3 occasions" after they split, per NBC News. The nephew claimed the affair lasted seven months. He claimed to fear "for his safety."

One of Martin's lawyers, powerhouse Martin Singer, previously denied the allegations, telling media outlets "the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew."