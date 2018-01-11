Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Are Married

The 46-year-old singer debuted his wedding ring on the red carpet on Monday.

Congrats to Ricky Martin!

The 46-year-old singer is married to Jwan Yosef, he told E! News.

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months. We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything," Martin told E! "It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiancé. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man."

Martin revealed that he and Yosef were engaged in November 2016, telling Ellen DeGeneres that they met after Martin had long admired Yosef's art.

“He’s a conceptual artist and I’m a collector. I started looking for art, and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does, really original,” Martin explained, adding that Yosef gets along great with his twins, Mateo and Valentino. "They love each other. It’s been perfect. It’s been really special."

Martin opened up about wedding planning in February 2017, telling Andy Cohen during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy that while he had "no idea" when he and Yosef would tie the knot, it would definitely be a celebration for the ages.

"It's gonna be big, I'm gonna make a lot of noise," he exclaimed. "Three-day wedding, let's have fun."

