Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Are Expecting Their Fourth Child: 'I Love Big Families'

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are expanding their family!

While attending the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. on Saturday with his family, Martin, 47, announced that he and Yosef are expecting another child.

“My family’s here,” the star said while accepting an award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy, as he praised his husband, his “beautiful twins,” sons Matteo and Valentino, 11, whom he is raising with Yosef.

“My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids,” he said. “You guys are amazing. I love you.”

The actor and singer went on to call his 8-month-old daughter Lucia, who did not join the rest of her family, the “light of my life.”

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,” he added, as the crowd cheered. “I love big families.”

Just last month, the couple shared the first photo of his baby girl, who was born on Christmas Eve 2018 — which also happens to be Martin’s birthday.

“La luz de mis ojos #Lucia,” the singer captioned the sweet shot of baby Lucia sitting on Yosef’s lap, which translates from Spanish to, “The light of my eyes.”

Artist Yosef, 34, shared the same image to his Instagram, writing alongside it, “Baby Lucia Martin-Yosef being the LIGHT she is ✨❤️✨”

Ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes in January, Martin opened up about how he’s always wanted a “big family” of his own.

“I want four more pairs of twins. I would love to have a big family, but there’s a lot going on at this moment, a lot of work,” he said on the carpet. “It’s a lot going on so we’re going to put things in order first and then we are going to get ready for many more kids.”

Lucia’s birth announcement came nearly a year after Martin announced that he and Yosef, a painter and visual artist, secretly tied the knot.

The pair met on Instagram and began dating in 2016.