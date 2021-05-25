  • Oops!
Ricki Lake Flaunts Engagement Ring in Sweet Photo with 'Magnificent King' Ross Burningham

Ashley Boucher
·2 min read
Ricki Lake/instagram Ross Burningham, Ricki Lake     

Ricki Lake officially has a ring on that finger! 

The actress and former talk show host, 52, shared a selfie with fiancé Ross Burningham on Instagram Monday, showing off a sparkling square diamond on her left ring finger. 

Lake and Burningham, who got engaged in February, appeared to be standing in a jewelry shop for the snap, the couple smiling widely for the camera. 

"Well, friends, he put a ring on it! 💍 #engaged to my magnificent king," Lake captioned the photo. "I am officially the happiest woman in the land. My dear Ross, I choose you today and everyday! ✨✨✨♥️"

RELATED: Newly Engaged Ricki Lake Says She Was 'Naked in the Jacuzzi' When Fiancé Ross Burningham Proposed

On Feb. 20, Lake announced her engagement, writing on Instagram, "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human."

"Our next chapter is sure to be a good one," she added at the time. 

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lake said, "Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives. Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come." 

A few days later, the documentary filmmaker opened up about the steamy proposal, revealing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that Burningham was "a booty call for a few months there." 

"I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier," Lake shared at the time, adding later in the conversation that there was "no ring yet." 

RELATED: Ricki Lake Is Engaged to Ross Burningham! 'Filled with Gratitude and Joy for What's to Come,' She Says

In the three months since, it appears Lake and Burningham have found the perfect ring. And on her Instagram Story Monday, Lake shared several screenshots of herself revealing the ring to her friends over FaceTime. 

Ricki Lake/INSTAGRAM Ross Burningham, Ricki Lake     

"Showing the [ring] to my besties," she wrote atop one photo. In one slide on her Story, Lake shared a photo of herself and Burningham sharing a kiss. "Truest love," she wrote. 

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004, and Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015.

