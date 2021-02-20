Ricki Lake Is Engaged to Ross Burningham! 'Filled with Gratitude and Joy for What's to Come,' She Says

courtesy Ricki Lake

Ricki Lake is a bride-to-be!

The former talk show host, 52, and her boyfriend Ross Burningham are engaged. "Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," Lake tells PEOPLE.

"Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come," she says.

On Saturday, The Business of Being Born documentary filmmaker announced the happy news on social media. "Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human," she wrote on Instagram.

"Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy," Lake added.

Lake and Burningham have been dating for over a year. She first made their romance Instagram official in December 2020 when she shared a selfie of the couple on Instagram, writing, "LOVE."

Earlier this month, on his birthday, The Business of Birth Control filmmaker shared a dedication to express her love for Burningham. "You have brought me so much joy and peace and laughs these last few months. I pinch myself, I am such a lucky girl. Thank you for choosing me. I love you," the mom of two shared on Instagram.

Lake was previously married to Rob Sussman, from 1994 to 2004, and Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015.

Evans, who battled bipolar disorder, died by suicide in 2017.

Earlier this month, Lake paid tribute to her ex-husband. "Today, February 11th marks 4 years since the world lost this beautiful soul. #christianevans continues to be my greatest teacher. Through his #compassion and #kindness for others, especially those suffering with #mentalillness. Forever grateful for the #uncondtionallove we shared. #kindnessisking #neverforget #suicideprevention #bipolar #love #loveiseternal," she wrote on Instagram.