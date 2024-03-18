Richard Simmons Worries Fans With Cryptic Post: 'I Am... Dying'

Fitness personality Richard Simmons has left his fans and followers quite alarmed after a lengthy social media post stated he was dying.

The now 75-year-old first gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s for his energetic and flamboyant personality. He went on to release exercise videos, television shows, and appearances, influencing many over the years.

Richard Simmons Tells Fans He Is 'Dying'

"I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying," the lengthy cryptic post began, "Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death."

"Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy," he told his fans and followers.

Of course, this raised some concerns among fans, as over 1,000 fans took to the comments section. "This post makes me sad! I can’t imagine living in a world that you are no longer in," one of his fans wrote, adding, "You make the world a better place."

As another expressed, "Thank you for reconnecting.. I hope and pray that you feel the love so many of us feel for you and I hope you will live, but not suffer."

Richard Simmons Urges Fans To Eat Healthy

In his lengthy Facebook post, Richard Simmons urged his followers to eat "a healthy breakfast."

"Do you like oatmeal…. Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin?" he asked, before moving onto lunch, "How about a nice salad?"

But he had one piece of advice for his fans -- "Don’t eat your dinner too late."

"Combine your protein with a starch and a few vegetables," he said, adding, "And sure, once in a while, have dessert. One healthy day of eating will lead to the next…and the next."

Richard Simmons: 'Live Today And Don’t Forget To Pray'

Fans continued to divulge the lengthy post. "Every day that you are alive you have got to move," Simmons's post said, "Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength."

Of course, Simmons is known for his eccentric, flamboyant, and energetic workout videos, which remain on YouTube.

"I have a lot of workout videos on YouTube that you can use," he said before suggesting, "Or maybe you have some videos at home. And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and don't forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep."

'Tell The Ones That You Love That You Love Them'

The cryptic post went on to worry fans as the 75-year-old said, "There is something else very important that you must do. Tell the ones that you love that you love them. Hug those people and children who you really care for. A big hug really goes a long way."

Adding, "If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called 'Live Like You Were Dying'."

He concluded with, "Live today and don’t forget to pray."

Fans Are Worried About Richard Simmons

To no surprise, after reading the post, many of Simmons's fans are concerned about his well-being.

"God bless you and your next journey," one of his fans said, adding, "I know you’ll have wings. God bless you always," while another expressed, "Your spirit on this planet is an amazing thing of beauty. You are a blessing."

Meanwhile, one of his followers admitted, " I confess I am sad, and I am scared for you. I hope better for you."

They added, "While I know we are human, I still wish better for us all especially for folks like you. I love you Richard. Thank you for all you have brought to my life."

Simmons has not shared any further details, or what he exactly meant by "I am... dying."