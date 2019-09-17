Richard Simmons Owes Thousands In Back Taxes, Fueling Speculation About Well-Being

Richard Simmons has been out of the limelight for over 5 years and his lack of public presence has caused tons of speculation about his whereabouts. Now he owes the U.S. thousands in back taxes and the previous questions of his well-being have resurfaced.
According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Simmons has a tax lien on his businesses and property after the feds claim he owes nearly $24,000 in back taxes.
Related:
Tae Bo Star Billy Blanks Says Richard Simmons Needed Time for Himself, Will Be Back Soon
Richard Simmons Hit With Delay in P.I. Legal Battle Over Alleged Illegal GPS Tracking
P.I. Charged for Allegedly Planting Tracking Device on Richard Simmons' Car
Richard Simmons Refuses to Pay $221k to National Enquirer for Legal Fees
The government claims he owes for several years of taxes between 2007 and 2015.
Here's the breakdown of the years he owes and how much:
2007 - $2184
2009 - $2184
2010 - $2184
2011 - $2184
2013 - $4662.80
2014 - $4180
2015 - $4180
Grand Total = $23,018.80.
Simmons has been been in hiding for a number of years after longtime friends called on LAPD to do a welfare check on the beloved fitness guru.
In 2013 cops did make contact with Simmons, who simply said he wanted to take a break from public life.
During the same period of time, Simmons' representatives claimed he was having major issues with his knee and he wasn't able to perform workout classes at the level as he had done in the past.
Simmons' medical condition and current status has been such a mystery to some, it spawned a podcast series, "Missing Richard Simmons," about his whereabouts.
He has also reportedly been hospitalized several times in the last few years, including one time in which he had "become incoherent" at home, and he was taken to a local hospital.
Simmons' dance studio has since closed down, yet his brand still brings in money for the years of hard work he had put in over the years.
The tax lien could definitely be a result of accounting errors or accidental oversight, however many of his friends and close confidantes were worried about Simmons' financial security in the wake of his mysterious disappearance.
The Blast reached out to Richard Simmons and his representatives for comment.