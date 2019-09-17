Richard Simmons Owes Thousands In Back Taxes, Fueling Speculation About Well-Being

Richard Simmons has been out of the limelight for over 5 years and his lack of public presence has caused tons of speculation about his whereabouts. Now he owes the U.S. thousands in back taxes and the previous questions of his well-being have resurfaced.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Simmons has a tax lien on his businesses and property after the feds claim he owes nearly $24,000 in back taxes.

The government claims he owes for several years of taxes between 2007 and 2015.

Here's the breakdown of the years he owes and how much:

2007 - $2184

2009 - $2184

2010 - $2184

2011 - $2184

2013 - $4662.80

2014 - $4180

2015 - $4180

Grand Total = $23,018.80.

Simmons has been been in hiding for a number of years after longtime friends called on LAPD to do a welfare check on the beloved fitness guru.

In 2013 cops did make contact with Simmons, who simply said he wanted to take a break from public life.

During the same period of time, Simmons' representatives claimed he was having major issues with his knee and he wasn't able to perform workout classes at the level as he had done in the past.

