Richard Simmons Breaks Silence On Cryptic ‘Dying’ Post

Following the concern Richard Simmons received for his "I am... dying" Facebook post, he is clarifying the intent behind the message.

As you know, Simmons first rose to fame in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to his workout videos, which highlighted his flamboyant personality. The fitness instructor is now 75 years of age, and fans were worried about his health after he shared a cryptic social media post.

Richard Simmons: "I Am... Dying'

Early on Monday, March 18, Richard Simmons raised eyebrows after he shared a lengthy Facebook post that talked about death.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am ….dying,” the cryptic post began, “Oh I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death.”

“Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky… count your blessings and enjoy,” he told his fans and followers.

Fans Get Worried About Richard Simmons's Health

Of course, after fans came across the lengthy post, they flooded the comments section, sending prayers to the fitness instructor as they thought he was sick or going through health issues. "This post makes me sad! I can’t imagine living in a world that you are no longer in,” one of the thousands of comments read, adding, “You make the world a better place.”

Another one of Simmons's fans expressed, “Thank you for reconnecting.. I hope and pray that you feel the love so many of us feel for you and I hope you will live, but not suffer.”

A third said, “God bless you and your next journey. I know you’ll have wings. God bless you always,” while another expressed, “Your spirit on this planet is an amazing thing of beauty. You are a blessing.”

Richard Simmons Clarifies His Cryptic Social Media Post

Hours after the cryptic Facebook post made headlines, the 75-year-old fitness instructor once again took to social media to clarify the purpose of the initial post.

"Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today. Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying," he wrote. "It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have."

Simmons's manager, Michael Catalano, released a statement following the news, clarifying, “Happy to report Mr. Simmons is very healthy and very happy. I would continue to watch his posts for updates.”

Richard Simmons Says To Eat Healthy!

In the first post, aside from telling fans he was "dying," he also urged his followers to eat “a healthy breakfast.”

“Do you like oatmeal…. Whole wheat toast ..eggs once or twice a week Fresh fruit or half of an English muffin?” he asked, before moving onto lunch, “How about a nice salad?” But he had one piece of advice for his fans — “Don’t eat your dinner too late.”

“Combine your protein with a starch and a few vegetables,” he said, adding, “And sure, once in a while, have dessert. One healthy day of eating will lead to the next…and the next.”

Richard Simmons Urges Fans To Exercise

Of course, the fitness instructor had to urge his fans and followers to stay active. “Every day that you are alive you have got to move,” Simmons said in his initial post,“Whether it is standing or sitting you have got move your body every day. Start with stretching then cardio and strength.”

“I have a lot of workout videos on YouTube that you can use,” he said before suggesting, “Or maybe you have some videos at home. And before you go to bed do a little stretching. Stretch your neck. Your shoulders….and your arms…and don’t forget your legs. Do some circles with your ankles. Point and flex your feet and I promise that you will have a better night’s sleep.”

He concluded by asking fans to listen to Tim McGraw's hit song, ‘Live Like You Were Dying'.

“If you have time I want you to listen to a terrific song. It is by Tim McGraw it is called ‘Live Like You Were Dying,’” he said. “Live today and don’t forget to pray.”

We are glad to hear Richard Simmons is doing okay.