Richard Pryor's daughter denies her father slept with Marlon Brando
Following some rather sensational claims from Quincy Jones, Richard Pryor’s daughter has denied that her father slept with Marlon Brando.
Jones said that the legendary comedian and the Godfather star were lovers in an explosive interview with Vulture this week.
“Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met. He’d f**k anything. Anything! He’d f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” said Jones.
On being asked how he knew this by the interviewer, Jones then adds: “[Frowns] Come on, man. He did not give a f**k! You like Brazilian music?”
The news seemed to be confirmed by Pryor’s widow Jennifer Lee Pryor, who told TMZ: “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f**K a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”
She also added that Pryor’s bisexuality was not a secret among his close friends, and is discussed in his diaries.
However, Rain Pryor, the daughter of the comedian’s second wife Shelley, has called the claims ‘faux news’.
“Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando,” Rain Pryor wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook. “There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role.
“Why this sudden need to drag Daddy through the Hollywood mud? I find it tasteless and infuriating.
“Q [Jones] was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview, and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself.
“Then on top of it all, my dad’s so called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated Q and Daddy.”
She went on to say: “My dad was very open with his life, so much so that news of his relationship with a trans woman in the early 70s and 80s wasn’t really newsworthy nor notable. As a child I knew her, not as the trans person in our home, but the lady whom everyone accepted. So much acceptance I did not know she was Trans until recently.
“Bottom line. This man Richard Pryor, is not your Hollyweird scandal performance. He is our Daddy. He is our perfect imperfection. He is our legacy and we are most certainly his. So get a life and focus back on what’s really going on in the world.”
