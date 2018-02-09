Richard Pryor's daughter denies her father slept with Marlon Brando

Following some rather sensational claims from Quincy Jones, Richard Pryor’s daughter has denied that her father slept with Marlon Brando.

Jones said that the legendary comedian and the Godfather star were lovers in an explosive interview with Vulture this week.

“Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his ass off. He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met. He’d f**k anything. Anything! He’d f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye,” said Jones.

On being asked how he knew this by the interviewer, Jones then adds: “[Frowns] Come on, man. He did not give a f**k! You like Brazilian music?”

The news seemed to be confirmed by Pryor’s widow Jennifer Lee Pryor, who told TMZ: “It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f**K a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

She also added that Pryor’s bisexuality was not a secret among his close friends, and is discussed in his diaries.

However, Rain Pryor, the daughter of the comedian’s second wife Shelley, has called the claims ‘faux news’.

“Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando,” Rain Pryor wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook. “There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role.

“Why this sudden need to drag Daddy through the Hollywood mud? I find it tasteless and infuriating.

Story Continues