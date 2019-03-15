Richard Pryor's Wife Jennifer Lee Says Late Comedian Wasn't Gay — But 'Had Dalliances' with Men

Over 18 years after Richard Pryor died of a heart attack while suffering from multiple sclerosis, new secrets about the late comedian continue to pour out from the people who knew him best.

Last year, Quincy Jones said in a bombshell interview that Pryor had a slept with Marlon Brando, an assertion that his wife Jennifer Lee Pryor later said was true. (Richards’ son Miko disputed the claim.) In a new documentary titled I Am Richard Pryor, Jennifer — who discusses their whirlwind romance in an exclusive PEOPLE clip — dives deeper into Richard’s life.

“It certainly wasn’t an affair, it was a dalliance with Brando, as he had with other men,” Jennifer, 79, clarifies to PEOPLE. “Richard wasn’t gay, he just had dalliances. He preferred women over any other kind of experience, but he wasn’t loathe to have those experiences.”

View photos Pryor and Lee in 1979. More

Richard joked about engaging in oral sex with men during his standup act, and wrote about a weeks-long romance he had with a transgender woman in his autobiography Pryor Convictions: And Other Life Sentences. “That actually went on for a couple of weeks, which was a long time for Richard at that point,” Jennifer says. “Richard didn’t have any shame about it.”

Jennifer met Richard while helping a friend decorate his Northridge, California home. “I was vaguely aware of him as an artist and that he had a reputation of being very hard-edged,” she says. “But when I met this man, he was completely the opposite. He was vulnerable and sweet. There’s a Polaroid that a friend of his took of us [when we met] and you can see in that picture how smitten I am with him. I think I fell in love.”

The Superman III star married his third wife Deborah McGuire after meeting Jennifer, but that “didn’t deter me at all,” the Tarnished Angel author says.

After Richard shot at McGuire’s car on New Year’s Eve 1978 and got arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, his relationship with Jennifer turned romantic. Jennifer then became aware of Richard’s heavy drug use, and hoped her love could save him from a path of self-destruction.

“Our love was going to cure all,” she says. “It was going to be the panacea for any ills that existed, any problems that Richard had, any abuse — that was my solid belief and of course, reality started sneaking in as reality is wont to do, and we started visiting some dark places together.”

RELATED VIDEO: Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor Had Sex, Says the Comedian’s Widow

Jennifer recalls moving out after realizing Richard loved freebase cocaine (the purest form of the drug, created by heating it to produce vapors for inhalation) as much, if not more, than he loved her.

“It broke my heart,” says Jennifer, who admits to being a “recreational drug user” during that time.

View photos Pryor and his family. More