Richard Lewis Makes Surprise ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Return for Season 11 After Health Issues

Jude Dry
·2 min read

Richard Lewis made a surprise visit to the set of HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” where he was able to shoot a scene for the upcoming season despite recent health issues. Lewis announced in January that he would not be returning for Season 11 of his old friend Larry David’s long-running cringe comedy, citing multiple shoulder and back surgeries. It was a big hit to fans, as Lewis has been a beloved presence in all 10 seasons since his semi-autobiographical character first appeared in the pilot.

“What a ride, LD! I love you, buddy,” Lewis tweeted at the time. “Tragically, these past 18 months I’ve endured a back and two shoulder surgeries and not able to be in #curbyourenthusiasm for season 11. I’ll be watching…@HBO.”

He told Variety of the decision: “For 20 years, I had the greatest comedy gig I could have ever imagined with my oldest and dearest friend LD. Honestly, I’m crushed that I won’t be part of this season. For sure, I will be screaming with all the other ‘Curb’ fans when the new season starts. Hope to be there for Season 12!”

Three months later, it appears Lewis is on the mend and feeling well enough for a day of shooting.

“Great news for me!,” Lewis tweeted from the “Curb” set with a photo of himself looking dapper. “Although I’m still recovering from three surgeries and missing Season 11 of Curb, LD called me and asked if there was any chance if I felt strong enough to do one episode! I am and here I’m on the set to shoot it. I’m so grateful.”

Another beloved recurring cast member JB Smoove immediately responded: “Hey Bud!! Wish I was working today! You look great!! Love ya!!”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” was renewed for Season 11 in June 2020. Since its October 2000 premiere, the show has steadily grown in popularity and critical acclaim, earning 47 Emmy nominations and winning two, for outstanding directing for a comedy series in 2003 and outstanding single-camera picture editing for a comedy series in 2012.

Though many guest stars have come and gone, Lewis is a fixture of the “Curb” milieu. He has appeared in 39 episodes of the show since its debut, as well as in David’s original 1999 mockumentary, “Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

