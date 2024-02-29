Richard Lewis' Character Prepared For Death In Final 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Appearance

Richard Lewis talked to Larry David about his possible death and told him he was in his will during a fictional scene from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” that aired shortly before the comedian’s actual death on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

Lewis and the show’s creator, David, who play versions of themselves on the long-running HBO comedy, were on a golf outing when Lewis sprang the news.

“I’m leaving you in my will. I’m tweaking it, and you’re in it,” Lewis said in the Feb. 18 episode. The grumpy David objected to the gesture, saying he doesn’t need the money.

“When I die, I want you to know how much I cared about you,” Lewis insisted. “You’re my best friend. You’re getting it.”

Despite David’s repeated protestations, Lewis held his ground to make David a beneficiary. To which David replied in typically graceless fashion, “Oh my God, fuck you.”

The issue came up again later. David accused Lewis of putting him in his will so David would put Lewis in his will, People reported.

The two argued about who would live longer.

“I’m going to outlive you by 20 years,” David predicted, per “Entertainment Tonight.”

Lewis died of a heart attack at age 76 on Tuesday, and David memorialized his longtime pal as “the funniest person and also the sweetest.”

