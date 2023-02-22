Richard Gere's wife shares an update after pneumonia scare: 'He's feeling much better'

Actor Richard Gere gestures as he speaks during a press conference he held along with Open Arms founder Oscar Camps, in the island of Lampedusa, Southern Italy, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, the day after he visited the Spanish humanitarian ship that has been stuck at sea with 121 migrants on board for over a week, after Italy and Malta have denied it entry. The Open Arms boat has rescued 39 more migrants on Saturday morning. (AP Photo/Valerio Nicolosi)
Richard Gere, photographed in 2019, was recently hospitalized for pneumonia. (Valerio Nicolosi / Associated Press)

Richard Gere is on the mend.

TMZ reported last week that the “Maybe I Do” actor’s family vacation in Mexico had been interrupted by a bad bout of pneumonia.

According to Gere’s wife, philanthropist Alejandra Silva, the family was already feeling under the weather when they traveled from New York to Mexico to celebrate her 40th birthday.

Gere, 73, had a persistent cough that prompted him to seek treatment, which led to his pneumonia diagnosis and hospitalization. Their youngest son, James, also was diagnosed with pneumonia, while Silva and their other son, Alexander, struggled with sinusitis and ear infections.

After the news broke, the Gere family received an outpouring of love and support over the weekend via social media.

“I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling much better today!” Silva captioned a photo of the family up and about. “The worst has already [passed]! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them! ♥️♥️ #thankyou”

On Tuesday the activist shared another update to her Instagram, with a photo of Silva turning to smile at the camera and Gere carrying one of their sons on his shoulders.

“Hi everyone, a little update, Richard is feeling much better," the caption read. "We are all feeling much better, 'almost' back to normal.. we want to thank doctor Rios’s and the hospital la Joya.

"We came to Mexico to continue with our conservation project south of Puerto Vallarta, we all came sick from NY, our youngest James and Richard got Pneumonia and Alexander and I sinusitis and ear infections, now we are all well and almost fully recovered. Thank you all for your messages!"

Silva slipped a vintage shot of Gere à la "American Gigolo" into the post with a caption joking, "Richard wanted me to post this second photo to show you that he is feeling much better.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

