Richard E. Grant posts sweet video of his wife Joan Washington after her death

Richard E. Grant shared a loving tribute to his late wife, Joan Washington.

The Loki actor took to Twitter on Friday, September 3, to announce that Washington had passed away . He shared a video of the couple dancing, along with a heartfelt message.

“ONLY YOU,” Grant began the post. “Joan — Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine.”

Washington was 71. No cause of death was shared at the time.

Washington was a voice and dialect coach worked on recent films such as Tenet, The Witches, and The Favourite. Grant seemed to explain the nickname he gave her in a 2011 interview with The Independent about their initial meeting in 1983.

"She was teaching an accent session with a bunch of actors, and I thought she had the most wonderful voice and huge, sort of monkey eyes. She seemed fairly frenetic," he told the outlet. "I thought that she was really cute and all that."

Washington regularly worked with Jessica Chastain, who posted her own tribute on Twitter.

The actress shared a photo of herself and Washington along with the caption, “My heart is broken. Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I’ve looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was. We worked together on The Debt, Poirot, Coriolanus, Miss Julie, Crimson Peak, The Zookeeper’s Wife, & The 355. Every day I was excited to go to work and giggle with Joan. She was a barometer of truth with a wicked sense of humor. I loved her very much.”

Chastain also added that her heart goes out to Washington's "beloved Richard and Oilly," calling them "her North Star."