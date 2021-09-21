Richard Buckley, Fashion Editor and Husband to Tom Ford, Dead at 72

Watch: Tom Ford's husband Richard Buckley dead at 72

Richard Buckley, fashion designer Tom Ford's husband and partner of over three decades, has died. He was 72.

According to a statement from Ford's representatives, Buckley, a renowned fashion editor and journalist, "died of natural causes after a long illness" on Sunday night.

"It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley," the statement began.

"Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles with Tom and their son Jack by his side," the statement added.

Ford, 60, met Buckley in 1986 at a fashion show, and the pair eventually wed in 2014.

Buckley enjoyed a career in fashion journalism that began at New York Magazine in 1979. He went on to publications that included Women's Wear Daily and Vanity Fair.

He also became the European editor of Mirabella magazine, contributing editor at Italian Vogue, and later the editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International.

Buckley and Ford most recently lived in London, New York and Santa Fe. The pair are parents to son Alexander John Buckley Ford, 8.

In 2016, designer and A Single Man director Ford reflected to PEOPLE on the moment he met and fell for his husband.

"Our eyes locked and within a month we were living together," he said during an appearance on The Jess Cagle Interview. "We have been together ever since."

Even after three decades, Ford said he could "vividly" remember the first time he met Buckley. The two were riding in an elevator together — and it didn't take long for their connection to become clear. By the end of the ride, Ford said he knew he would spend the rest of his life with Buckley.

"By the time that elevator landed on the ground floor I thought, 'You're the one.' That's it. Click. Sold," he said. "It was literally love at first sight."

