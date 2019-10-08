Ric Ocasek Townhouse Back on the Market

Click here to read the full article.

Just weeks after influential New Wave pioneer Ric Ocasek of the Cars was found dead by his estranged wife, 1980s supermodel Paulina Porizkova, the erstwhile couple’s Federal-style townhouse in New York City’s posh Gramercy Park area has returned to market at $13.9 million. The late Cars superstar and the veteran catwalker, he a 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and she a two-time Sports Illustrated cover model, purchased the property shortly before their 1989 marriage for $2.5 million, and first set it out for sale on the open market earlier this year at $15.25 million.

Built in the mid-1800s, rebuilt sometime before 1920 and updated extensively since, the residence’s four, elevator-serviced floors contain four and potentially more bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms in almost 5,800 square feet. Debbie Korb of Sotheby’s Intl. Realty holds the listing.

A long, narrow, zig-zag entrance hall leads to a ground-level kitchen arranged around a large island and a lavishly capacious, double-height living room that stretches almost- 35 feet long with an austere fireplace, wall-to-wall cheetah-print carpeting and a wall of windows that give way to a small, south-facing garden. A mezzanine level offers a family room and office area with built-in desk space; the finished basement houses a recording studio. An en suite guest bedroom shares the third floor with a master suite sheathed in pink-striped wallpaper with riotous floral carpeting. The top floor includes a pair of guest bedrooms, a library nook and a light-filled art studio under a vaulted glass ceiling.

Tax records indicate the former couple, who parted ways in 2016, also long owned a nearly 5.5-acre country estate about 90 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, in Millbrook, N.Y., they snapped up in 1997 for $650,000.

