Ric Flair Appreciates Tony Khan, But He’ll Walk Away If He’s Embarrassed Him Or AEW

Ric Flair is tired of all the negative remarks about his AEW tenure.

Flair posted the following on Instagram, seemingly in response to the criticism over his presence in All Elite Wrestling. Flair’s arrival has been met with some criticism by fans on social media, further exacerbated by comments he made during a promo at Wednesday’s Rampage taping.

Flair says he’s simply there to be by his friend, Sting’s side, but he’ll leave if he’s caused any embarrassment to Tony Khan or the company.

“I Am So Tired Of Hearing All This Negativity! I Don’t Need To Work, And I Don’t Need The Money. Can’t I Simply Enjoy Being By My Dear Friend @stinger’s Side For The Next Few Months Without So Much Hatred? I Know I’m Old,” Flair wrote. “But That Doesn’t Mean I Can’t Enjoy Life! I Have Earned The Right To Do Whatever I Want & I’m Exactly Where I Want To Be! I Appreciate Everything @tonyrkhan, But I’m More Than Willing To Walk Away If I Am Embarrassing You And Your Company. All I Can Say Is I’m Sorry!”

